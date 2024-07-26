British Land’s (BLND) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Barclays lowered British Land to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.59) to GBX 405 ($5.24) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 404 ($5.23).

BLND stock opened at GBX 394.24 ($5.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 415.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 393.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 10.64 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. British Land’s payout ratio is -1,932.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,997.34). In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.42), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($71,997.34). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £14,436.48 ($18,671.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,553. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

