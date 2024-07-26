Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

