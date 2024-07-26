Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $49,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.