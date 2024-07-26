Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $110.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

