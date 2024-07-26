Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Brunswick Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

