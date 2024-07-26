Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,471,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cabot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $97.17 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

