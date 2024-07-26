Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 825.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 89.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $71.05 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

