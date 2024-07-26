Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

