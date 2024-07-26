Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CM opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

