Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNI opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.