Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.