Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

NYSE:CNI opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

