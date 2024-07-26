Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$179.29.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

