Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,045 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 400,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $150,559,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Microsoft by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,903 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.53.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $418.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

