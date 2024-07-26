Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.15. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 118,090 shares.

The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,054,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after buying an additional 150,482 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

