CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

