CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 529,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.