CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after purchasing an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $107.36 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

