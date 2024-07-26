Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Position Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Celcuity were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

CELC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

