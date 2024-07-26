Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Down 11.2%

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.30 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.43). Approximately 183,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 108,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.48).

Centaur Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.86.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

