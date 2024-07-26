CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 143.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CervoMed in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

CervoMed Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth about $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the first quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Further Reading

