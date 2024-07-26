CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.81. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 8,384 shares.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

