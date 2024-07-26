CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in CF Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

