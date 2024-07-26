Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Trading 14.6% Higher

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 3,617,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 646,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.80.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

