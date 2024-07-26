China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.