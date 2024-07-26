China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.20.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
