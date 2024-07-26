China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in July

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

About China Shenhua Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

