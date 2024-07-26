China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in July

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CSUAY stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
