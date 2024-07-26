Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.