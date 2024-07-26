Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $74.60 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,865.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

