Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Circa Enterprises Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market cap of C$21.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36.
About Circa Enterprises
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Circa Enterprises
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.