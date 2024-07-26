Citigroup Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $89.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Get MetLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.