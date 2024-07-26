Citigroup Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $212.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet stock opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

