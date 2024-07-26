Citigroup Raises Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,450.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL opened at $1,570.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,587.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,521.20. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.