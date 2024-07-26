Citigroup Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $80.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of SE stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,282.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,219,000. Kora Management LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $201,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

