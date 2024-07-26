Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CZWI opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.