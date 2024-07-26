Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of CZWI opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
