City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director J. Thomas Jones Sells 569 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director J. Thomas Jones sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $69,685.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $540,215.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHCO opened at $122.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City Holding has a 12-month low of $86.56 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.18.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. City’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHCO shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,044,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,953,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in City by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

