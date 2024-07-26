Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,375,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after purchasing an additional 383,242 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

