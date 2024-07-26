Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 8,906 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 443.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

