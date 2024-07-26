Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

