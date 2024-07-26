Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 535 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $148.19.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
