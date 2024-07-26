Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

