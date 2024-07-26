Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PACCAR by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 121,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

