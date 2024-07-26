Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $439,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

