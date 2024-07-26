Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

