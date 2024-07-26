Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $118.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

