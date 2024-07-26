Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,728 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Check were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Sterling Check Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.95 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $266,219.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,447.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $991,641. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

