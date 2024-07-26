Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 497.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,478 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,459,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

