Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 245 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $400,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. The company has a market cap of $224.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

