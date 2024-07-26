Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 255 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,763,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

CI stock opened at $340.99 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

