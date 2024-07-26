Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $221,000 Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,467 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of JHX opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.