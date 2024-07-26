Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 632,274 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.23 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

